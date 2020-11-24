Guilty plea expected in Portage murder case

VALPARAISO — The youngest of three young men charged in the robbery and murder of a Portage woman a year ago announced Tuesday morning he will be pleading guilty.

Roderick Silas, who was 15 at the time of the alleged offense and later waived from juvenile to adult court, is scheduled to enter into a proposed plea agreement with prosecutors on Dec. 10, according to the court.

The young man's public defender, Bob Harper, declined to comment on the details of that proposed plea agreement following a hearing in the case Tuesday morning before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.

Silas, who is now 16 and from Gary, is charged along with two others in the Nov. 19, 2019 robbery and murder of 27-year-old Adriana Saucedo of Portage.

Police say Silas, and Shaun Thompson, 17, and Jonathan Brown, 18, also of Gary, lured Saucedo out with the false claim of selling her marijuana.

They stole $80 from her, and after stopping to have her pay for gasoline, drove to the parking lot of the nearby Frontier building at 2059 Crisman Road in Portage, where Thompson allegedly shot Saucedo, police said.