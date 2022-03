Guilty plea in 2016 Valpo computer store robbery

VALPARAISO — A 21-year-old woman pleaded guilty to her role in one of two armed robberies that took place more than five years ago at the former Simply Mac store in Valparaiso.

Precious Walker, of Chicago, pleaded guilty before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer to a reduced felony count of robbery and prosecutors agreed to drop a second felony count of confinement, the proposed agreement says.

The proposed plea agreement calls for Walker to serve six years behind bars with credit for time already served and may be eligible to take part in a recovery program and later petition the court for a modification.

Clymer took the proposal under consideration until April 22.

Valparaiso police said at the time that the local Simply Mac store was robbed Dec. 10, 2016 and then again in a similar manner on Dec. 17, 2016.

During the Dec. 17 robbery, for which Walker was charged, a group of four men and a woman took a gun from a security guard and restrained all the employees in a backroom, police had said.

Police said at least one of the men was armed.

Numerous items, valued at $70,000 were taken from the store, police said.

During the Dec. 10 robbery, two masked men who were armed took several items, including a large number of iPhones. Police said about $50,000 worth of merchandise was taken during the first robbery.

No one was hurt during either robbery.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.