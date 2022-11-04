Guilty plea in Porter County child porn case involving kids as young as 4, officials say

VALPARAISO — A 56-year-old man who was reportedly nabbed with nearly 900 child pornography videos, including videos of children estimated to be as young as 4 years old, pleaded guilty Friday.

Harold Harvey of Burns Harbor, who pleaded guilty to a felony count of possessing child pornography, faces up to six years behind bars if the proposed plea is accepted by Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 5.

In return for the guilty plea, prosecutors dismissed two cases of invasion of privacy, which alleged Harvey twice had contact with an individual he was ordered to avoid while his child porn case proceeds.

Those latter allegations resulted in Clymer revoking Harvey's bond in September.

Harvey, who is represented by defense attorney Mark Chargualaf, was arrested in May on the child pornography charges.

"I like young young," Harvey reportedly wrote on Facebook Messenger as part of his alleged sharing and collection of the illegal pornography. "Do you like young young porn?"

Indiana State Police said they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the trading of child pornography through Facebook by a user later traced to Harvey.

Investigators served a search warrant for two Facebook accounts linked to Harvey and found chat logs, photos and 897 videos involving child pornography, a charging document states.

Police said they served a residential search warrant at Harvey's home March 17 and he was taken into custody outside his residence. He reportedly declined to talk to investigators.