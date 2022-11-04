 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story urgent

Guilty plea in Porter County child porn case involving kids as young as 4, officials say

  • 0

VALPARAISO — A 56-year-old man who was reportedly nabbed with nearly 900 child pornography videos, including videos of children estimated to be as young as 4 years old, pleaded guilty Friday.

Harold Harvey of Burns Harbor, who pleaded guilty to a felony count of possessing child pornography, faces up to six years behind bars if the proposed plea is accepted by Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 5.

Riding Shotgun/DNR Conservation Officer Tyler Brock

In return for the guilty plea, prosecutors dismissed two cases of invasion of privacy, which alleged Harvey twice had contact with an individual he was ordered to avoid while his child porn case proceeds.

Those latter allegations resulted in Clymer revoking Harvey's bond in September.

Harvey, who is represented by defense attorney Mark Chargualaf, was arrested in May on the child pornography charges.

People are also reading…

"I like young young," Harvey reportedly wrote on Facebook Messenger as part of his alleged sharing and collection of the illegal pornography. "Do you like young young porn?"

Indiana State Police said they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the trading of child pornography through Facebook by a user later traced to Harvey.

Investigators served a search warrant for two Facebook accounts linked to Harvey and found chat logs, photos and 897 videos involving child pornography, a charging document states.

Police said they served a residential search warrant at Harvey's home March 17 and he was taken into custody outside his residence. He reportedly declined to talk to investigators.

Harold Harvey

Harold Harvey

 Provided
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

New Orleans under threat from hurricanes, rising sea levels

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts