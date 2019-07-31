VALPARAISO — A local jury deliberated for an hour Tuesday before finding a man guilty in a driving while intoxicated case that has been presented to the United States Supreme Court for consideration.
Zachariah Marshall was found guilty on all counts in the case, according to prosecutors.
Porter Superior Court Judge David Chidester, while initially saying he would hold off on sentencing until after word is received from the Supreme Court, said Wednesday he intends to go ahead with sentencing Aug. 20 due to the age of the case.
Chidester, who has downplayed the likelihood that the nation's top court will take up the case, also said "delays from the suppression issue have unduly delayed the case disposition."
Marshall's Highland-based attorney, Michael Campbell, said he has petitioned the Supreme Court to review the legality of the traffic stop that, if left to stand, would further erode the constitutional rights of all motorists.
Campbell filed the petition for writ of certiorari after the Indiana Supreme Court in February upheld a local court's ruling that Hebron Reserve Officer Sean Dolan satisfied the reasonable suspicion standard before stopping Marshall, of West Lafayette, on Oct. 29, 2016 and arresting him on charges of operating while intoxicated.
The state supreme court ruling was sought by prosecutors after the state appellate court overturned the local court's ruling.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
"The law is pretty clear that an officer needs, at a minimum, reasonable suspicion to pull a motorist over for an alleged traffic violation," Campbell said in a prepared statement. "In cases like this that involve a traffic stop, the question becomes whether the facts known by the officer at the time of the stop give rise to reasonable suspicion that a traffic violation occurred. That's a tough question to answer in this case and its a question that's been answered differently by intelligent judges beginning at the trial court and up though the Indiana Supreme Court."
The officer in the case said he stopped Marshall for speeding, but when later questioned by the defense, was unable to say what the speed limit was on the road in question, according to the U.S. Supreme Court petition. He guessed that it was 40 mph, but later testified during a court hearing that he learned it was 50 mph after revisiting the location.
Dolan said he used a police radar, but never made any documentation of Marshall's speed, according to the petition. He did not know the exact speed, but said he knew it was above the posted speed limit.
Campbell argues that the Fourth Amendment's reasonable suspicion standard is supposed to protect motorists from stops where a police officer is unable to provide an actual or estimated speed to justify allegations of speeding.
He said if the Indiana Supreme Court's decision is not overturned, "The case will be relied upon by other federal and state courts to further erode the reasonable suspicion standard."
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.