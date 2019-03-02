Gun buyback program takes 145 firearms out of circulation in Region

MICHIGAN CITY — A two-day gun buyback program took 145 guns out of circulation, Michigan City Police Department spokesman Sgt. Chris Yagelski said.
The buyback program on Friday and Saturday was for all LaPorte County residents, offering them a safe way to dispose of firearms, Yagelski said.
The collected guns will be destroyed, he said.
“Guns that are not wanted or are not properly stored can easily fall into the hands of criminals,” Yagelski said.
“Criminals are stealing guns from legal owners in increasing numbers, fueling violent crimes. Each year in the United States, there are an estimated 500,000 guns stolen from homes where they were not properly stored,” he said.
The police force used sponsored funds by Horizon Bank and our Community Outreach Donation Fund to purchase the gift cards, Yagelski said.
The department received numerous accolades for the buyback program, he said.