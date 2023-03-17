HAMMOND — Two Lake County residents face prison over charges they broke the law when they shopped illicitly in the Region’s gun market.

Davonn Long, 25, of Gary and Kylee Saylors, 24, of Hammond appeared this week in U.S. District Court to plead guilty to outmaneuvering laws designed to keep guns out of criminal hands.

Long and Saylors were targeted in separate and unrelated federal investigations, but their crimes resemble mirror images of each other.

Both admitted this week they lied on federal applications — ATF 4473 forms — while on gun buying sprees.

Those forms require applicants to state their true name, address and date of birth, and to swear under oath they are purchasing guns only for themselves and no one else.

Long and Saylors both admitted this week they immediately handed over the weapons they purchased to other, unidentified, people.

Authorities call their crime "straw buying." Straw buyers typically acquire guns for criminals who are either disqualified under federal law from buying guns themselves or don’t want the guns traced back to them.

Lying on the form 4473 is a felony punishable by up to five years imprisonment.

The U.S. Attorney’s office prosecutes hundreds of cases annually where weapons are illegally purchased or found in the possession of a convicted felon.

Gun violence has long been a danger in Northwest Indiana and neighboring Chicago.

Both Saylors and Long pleaded guilty this week to lying on federal paperwork while purchasing Glock semi-automatic pistols on separate dates at a store in Calumet Township.

A federal grand jury indicted Saylors last September on multiple counts of making false statements to buy guns.

The grand jury claimed Saylors made gun purchases on 11 different dates between July 2020 and February 2021 at three Lake County stores.

The government alleges Saylors not only lied about her true address, but also stated falsely she was purchasing the guns for herself only.

Saylors was facing the prospect a jury trial scheduled to begin March 27 as well as a potential sentence of five years in prison if she were to be found guilty.

Saylors gave up her right to make the government prove the case against her and pleaded guilty to one of the charges against her in return for the U.S. Attorney recommending she receive a more lenient sentence and dismissing 21 other firearm violations now pending against her.

A grand jury indicted Long last July, alleging he made gun purchases on 10 dates between October 2019 and May 2020 and lied on ATF applications each time.

Long was scheduled to stand trial Monday and was in jeopardy of a five-year prison term if found guilty by a jury.

He signed a plea agreement giving up his constitutional right to a trial and pleading guilty to a single firearms violation in return for the U.S. Attorney dismissing 19 other counts and recommending he receive leniency.

Long appeared Thursday before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge John E. Martin to change his plea from not guilty to guilty less than a week before his trial was to begin.

If the court accepts their guilty pleas and the terms of their plea agreements, they will be sentenced later this year.