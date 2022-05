Gun fired outside Region hospital; one in custody, police say

HOBART — A 39-year-old Gary man was taken into custody Sunday night outside the local St. Mary Medical Center after allegedly firing one round from a gun through the rear window of his vehicle, Hobart Police Detective Lt. Nicholas T. Wardrip said.

Police said they were called out at 7:56 p.m. to the hospital at 1500 S. Lake Park Ave. in response to the shooting.

Officers arrived to find the Gary man had been taken into custody by Porter County police and an off-duty Hobart officer was already on scene.

Police spoke to the man's wife, who reportedly said he had fired one round through their vehicle window. Police recovered a handgun, Wardrip said.

The man, who was not identified by police, was taken to the Lake County jail pending charges.

