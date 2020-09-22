 Skip to main content
Gun, marijuana, found in car after traffic stop, police say
Gun, marijuana, found in car after traffic stop, police say

A Lake County Drug Task Force detective was patrolling Interstate 65 when he made a traffic stop. 

MERRILLVILLE — A vehicle search found a gun and marijuana after a detective saw pieces of marijuana scattered on a man’s sweatshirt, police said.

At 9:14 a.m. Friday a Lake County Drug Task Force detective was patrolling Interstate 65 as a member of the Highway Interdiction Unit, which targets criminal activity on local interstates, according to a Lake County Sheriff’s police report.

While in a marked squad car, the detective saw a silver Hyundai Elantra drive by with the driver covering his face with his arm as he passed. The vehicle was then seen swerving between lanes and driving 60 mph in a posted 70 mph zone, police reported.

The detective stopped the vehicle and smelled marijuana and saw pieces of suspected marijuana on the passenger’s sweatshirt. The driver, a 29-year-old man, and the passenger, a 27-year-old man, told the officer they were driving from their home in Minnesota to Atlanta, Georgia.

A search of the vehicle found a bag of suspected marijuana and almost $4,000 in cash banded together in the driver’s side door, the police report said. A pistol with a loaded 9 mm magazine was also found in a backpack.

One of the men did have a valid firearms permit from Minnesota, however, he had a felony conviction, police said. Neither man claimed the firearm as their own.

The firearm and marijuana were confiscated as evidence and the men were released from the scene. The 29-year-old will face several charges at a later date and the case was forwarded to the Lake County prosecutor’s office. Neither identities have been released pending charges.

