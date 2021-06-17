Gun owner handed 5-year sentence for death of 4-year-old in accidental shooting

Eric's sister, who was 8 years old when he died, witnessed the shooting and its aftermath.

She must now relive the trauma each time someone asks if she has siblings, which is followed by questions about what happened to Eric, Kandice Cole said.

Ron Cole said it wasn't worth it to try to explain the pain of losing a child.

"This sentence is not going to be enough, in my opinion," he said.

Beatty apologized to the family and said he prayed they would forgive him.

"I wish I could change this for you, turn back time or have never bought the gun in the first place," he said. "I still feel the same sorrow in my heart that I did on Aug. 5."

Eric Walker, Beatty's manager at McDonald's and personal friend, said Beatty is a man of "noble character" who is always willing to help others.

He recalled an instance when Beatty volunteer to bring jumper cables to a new employee who was having car trouble one cold day.

"I would plead for leniency," Walker said. "The community has lost a bright light. We will never know how bright that light could have shined. But I don't believe it serves society to dim another light."