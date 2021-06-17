Gun owner handed 5-year sentence for death of 4-year-old in accidental shooting

CROWN POINT — The mother of a 4-year-old boy killed in an accidental shooting at his babysitter's home in 2017 recalled her son as her "absolute sunshine."
Eric Cole was a joyful child who woke up smiling and wanting hugs, mother Kandice Cole said.
"He was so goofy," she said. "He always had us laughing and smiling."
Brett A. Beatty, 32, of Winfield, received a five-year sentence Thursday for failing to secure a handgun Eric found under Beatty's bed and used to fatally shoot himself Aug. 5, 2017, at a residence Beatty and his girlfriend Rachel Griffin, 27, shared in the 7700 block of East 120th Avenue.
Kandice Cole was an employee at a McDonald's restaurant managed by Beatty, and Beatty had agreed to babysit Eric and his 8-year-old sister so their mother could work.
Beatty left the children in Griffin's care to get a haircut without telling Griffin about a .40-caliber gun under their bed or properly securing the firearm, court documents state.
Beatty pleaded guilty in April to reckless homicide, a level 5 felony, and criminal recklessness, a class B misdemeanor.
Griffin's next court date is set for June 24.
Kandice Cole said the pain and heartache she feels because of the loss of her son is constant. She never got to see him go to kindergarten or learn to ride a bike.
Eric's sister, who was 8 years old when he died, witnessed the shooting and its aftermath.
She must now relive the trauma each time someone asks if she has siblings, which is followed by questions about what happened to Eric, Kandice Cole said.
Ron Cole said it wasn't worth it to try to explain the pain of losing a child.
"This sentence is not going to be enough, in my opinion," he said.
Beatty apologized to the family and said he prayed they would forgive him.
"I wish I could change this for you, turn back time or have never bought the gun in the first place," he said. "I still feel the same sorrow in my heart that I did on Aug. 5."
Eric Walker, Beatty's manager at McDonald's and personal friend, said Beatty is a man of "noble character" who is always willing to help others.
He recalled an instance when Beatty volunteer to bring jumper cables to a new employee who was having car trouble one cold day.
"I would plead for leniency," Walker said. "The community has lost a bright light. We will never know how bright that light could have shined. But I don't believe it serves society to dim another light."
Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz said Beatty had no criminal history and has lived a law-abiding life.
"There's no doubt that Mr. Beatty is a good guy," she said. "But even noble men make mistakes."
When they do, they must be held accountable, she said.
"Mr. Beatty did everything wrong when it comes to being a gun owner," she said.
When people choose to own a gun, they take on the responsibility of securing the gun and using it safely, she said.
"You don't toss it under the bed and leave it unsecured," Jatkiewicz said.
She asked for a maximum sentence of 6 1/2 years, with at least some of the time in prison.
Defense attorney Michael Woods said the Indiana Legislature recently adopted a law that gives gun owners immunity from civil lawsuits when their guns are misused by others.
Rather than attempt to find a legal justification, Beatty agreed his actions were reckless and pleaded guilty, Woods said. Because of Beatty's decision, the defense asked Judge Natalie Bokota to give Beatty's acceptance of responsibility more weight.
Beatty paid for Eric's funeral expenses and worked with his insurance company to ensure the boy's family received restitution, Woods said.
"The crime here was trying to help too much when he wasn't in a position to do so," Woods said.
Bokota said she believed Beatty's remorse was sincere, but the "tragic and lifelong loss of the Cole family" warranted a longer sentence.
She sentenced him to five years, with two to be served in prison, two in the Lake County Community Corrections alternative placement program and one year on probation.
Bokota said she would consider modifying Beatty's sentence after one year in prison.
The judge granted his request to appoint a public defender for a possible appeal.