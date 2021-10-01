 Skip to main content
Gun pulled from Lake George while magnet fishing
top story

Gun pulled from Lake George while magnet fishing

Downtown Hobart

The Lake George gazebo at Lakefront Park is shown in Hobart.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

HOBART — Police investigated an unexpected catch from Hobart's downtown lake Thursday. 

Around 5 p.m. a man turned in a gun he said he reeled in from Lake George, said Hobart Capt. James Gonzales. 

Ride along with Officer Jimmy Weller as he patrols the region's border of Lake Michigan as part of the Lake County Sheriff's Marine Unit. Video by Connor Burge. 

The man stated he was magnet fishing by the clock tower in Lake George and he found a corroded revolver-style pistol inside of a bucket, Gonzales said.

Magnet fishing is when someone uses a powerful magnet to cast into bodies of water to find metal objects or even remove magnetic debris from lakes like bicycles.

Officers inspected the weapon, but due to corrosion there were no discernible markings located on the pistol.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

