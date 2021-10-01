Gun pulled from Lake George while magnet fishing

HOBART — Police investigated an unexpected catch from Hobart's downtown lake Thursday.

Around 5 p.m. a man turned in a gun he said he reeled in from Lake George, said Hobart Capt. James Gonzales.

The man stated he was magnet fishing by the clock tower in Lake George and he found a corroded revolver-style pistol inside of a bucket, Gonzales said.

Magnet fishing is when someone uses a powerful magnet to cast into bodies of water to find metal objects or even remove magnetic debris from lakes like bicycles.

Officers inspected the weapon, but due to corrosion there were no discernible markings located on the pistol.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.