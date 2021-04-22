Gun recovered near AT&T store after unfounded robbery report, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — Police recovered a bagged gun from a parking lot neighboring an AT&T store after responding there for a reported robbery Wednesday that was later deemed unfounded, an official said.

Officers were dispatched about 6:42 p.m. to the store, at 5128 Franklin St., to investigate a possible robbery in progress but later discovered no robbery occurred, said Michigan City police Lt. Kevin Urbanczyk.

"We determined this was not a robbery and that no other crime was committed," Urbanczyk said.

Police were told two people came the store but only one entered and followed an employee toward the back of the building, Urbanczyk said.

The employee closed and locked a door leading to the store's inventory to prevent that person from entering. Then, that person fled while the other stood outside.

The one who entered the store was inside for only about one minute, Urbanczyk said.

No demands were ever made toward any employees, a weapon was never displayed or mentioned and no property was taken from the store's premises.

Police later recovered the bag containing a gun discovered in a parking lot of a nearby business. The gun was collected as evidence.