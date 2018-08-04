WHEATFIELD — A gun safety rally Sunday at Wheatfield Elementary School will be held in honor of Eric Cole, the 4-year-old boy who was killed after he accidentally shot himself with an unsecured gun at a babysitter's house.
Tami Mathews, owner of T-Mart in Wheatfield, said the rally will be held on the Little League Field at the school, 251 Center St., in Wheatfield.
Cole's family has been invited. Mathews said as the business owner of a local gas station, Eric and his parents were customers.
"That's how I met them," she said. "I also have three grandchildren who play at the Little League Field where he and his sister played."
The sheriff's department will give away free gun locks, she said. There will also be free ice cream and food trucks for children, games and face painting.
The sheriff will talk to kids about gun safety, while Be Smart — a national gun safety advocacy group — will give a presentation for adults.
During this talk, volunteers will take kids to play on T-ball field to be out of ear range, Mathews said.
The presentation will cover questions of what to do when you drop your child off with a babysitter: Do you ask if they have guns in the house? Mathews explained. Suicide prevention will also be discussion.
The general gun safety motto is “lock ‘em up,” Mathews said. “It’s just comment sense.”
Mathews said she has displayed orange ribbons in town. Orange is often associated with gun safety and was Cole's favorite color, she said.
This event is open to the public.
Two people were recently charged in connection with Cole's death. Brett A. Beatty, 29, and Rachel L. Griffin, 24, were each charged in June with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and neglect of a dependent.
Court documents allege the couple failed to secure a semi-automatic handgun that Cole used to shoot himself accidentally in the morning of Aug. 5, 2017, at their home in Winfield.
When police arrived, a semiautomatic pistol and a blue gun box were next to Cole.