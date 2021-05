Gun stolen in armed robbery; suspect sought, police say

HAMMOND — An armed man reportedly stole a victim's gun during a robbery in Hammond, police said.

At 2 p.m. Friday officers were called to a robbery in the 7100 block of Jarnecke Avenue, said Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg.

Witnesses told police the suspect robbed a man in the area and then fled on foot. The suspect reportedly was in possession of a semi-automatic handgun during the robbery and he then stole the victim's .357 revolver, Kellogg said.

The suspect was described as a black man in his late 20s or 30s who was wearing light-colored Crocs shoes paired with a grayish or black jacket and jeans, police said. The Hammond Police Department released surveillance images of the suspect on Tuesday hoping the public can assist in finding him.

Anyone who can identify the suspect should call Hammond police Detective Sgt. Mike Nemcek at 219-852-2977.

