Gun suspect scales fence, dashes from cops, claiming fears of being shot, Portage police say

PORTAGE — A 27-year-old man who twice fled from Portage police after being discovered in possession of a handgun without a permit told a Portage officer he feared he would be shot.

Dantrell Hawthorne, of Indianapolis, faces a felony count of fleeing law enforcement and misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of a handgun without a permit.

Police said Hawthorne first fled on foot during an attempted traffic stop about 4 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of County Line Road in Portage.

The suspect drove into a residential driveway, stopped his car in the grass and bailed out, scaling a six-foot plastic privacy fence, police said. After losing sight of Hawthorne, the officer said he discovered a 9mm handgun on the driver's seat of Hawthorne's car.

A neighbor of the house where Hawthorne parked notified police that Hawthorne was hiding in a nearby yard, at which time an officer drew his weapon and saw Hawthorne attempt to drive away, police said. After his vehicle became stuck in the snow, Hawthorne fled on foot again, leaving the vehicle in drive as it came to rest against a fence and landscaping.