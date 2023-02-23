PORTAGE — Police say a 21-year-old Portage man upset over a call made during a basketball game at the local YMCA threatened to retrieve a gun from his vehicle, but was prevented from re-entering the building and was seen placing something in the car before police arrived.

The accused, Jordan Porter, was taken into custody by police and faces a felony intimidation charge and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, Portage police said.

Officers were called out around 6:47 p.m. Tuesday to the YMCA at 3100 Willowcreek Road and spoke with the other player, who said he had called a foul during a basketball game, which upset Porter.

The other player said he ignored Porter, who attempted to instigate a disturbance, according to police. When the game was done, Porter allegedly sought out the other player, said he was going to retrieve a gun from his vehicle and then left the basketball court.

Porter reportedly confirmed the initial dispute during the game, but said, "people began talking about fighting and making threats."

Porter denied threatening to get a gun, but confirmed he had one in his vehicle, police said.

A witness told police Porter said he was going to get water from his vehicle, after which time the other player reported the threat. Porter was stopped as he attempted to re-enter the building and was seen putting something in his vehicle before police arrived.

Police said they found a 9mm handgun with a full magazine of 12 rounds under the driver's seat of Porter's Toyota Camry and bag of marijuana in the driver's side door panel.