Gun threat places Hammond public schools on temporary lockdown, police say

A social media post threatening gun violence has placed all Hammond public schools on a temporary lockdown Wednesday morning, police say.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

HAMMOND — A social media post threatening gun violence has placed all Hammond public schools on a temporary lockdown Wednesday morning, police say.

Lt. Steven Kellogg said officers have identified the potential parties involved and hope to resolve the situation quickly.

While the threat was directed toward Hammond High School, Kellogg said all public schools were placed under on the temporary lockdown as a precaution, with officers and detectives at each location.

"Hammond police treat every threat seriously and ask that if anyone has information about this or any other threat to our schools or children, they contact 911 immediately," Kellogg said. 

Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops.

