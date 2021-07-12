Gun violence kills 2, leaves 9 wounded in less than a week, police say

The man told police he was on foot somewhere on 15th Avenue when he heard four to five shots and realized he'd been shot, she said. He called a friend for a ride to the hospital.

Police were called to the hospital about 3 a.m. Saturday to speak with a 28-year-old Merrillville man, who suffered a gunshot wound to his leg, Westerfield said.

The man told police he was at a gas station near Broadway and 15th Avenue when he heard shots and a friend drove him to the hospital, she said.

About 12:10 p.m. Saturday, a 27-year-old Gary man was wounded in a shooting in the 4900 block of West Seventh Avenue, Hamady previously told The Times.

Gary police were called about 1 a.m. Friday to Methodist Hospital Southlake Campus in Merrillville, where a 27-year-old Gary man was being treated for a graze wound to his head, Westerfield said.

The man told police he was driving south in the 5000 block of Broadway when he passed another vehicle, heard shots, felt pain to his head and realized he was bleeding. He drove himself to the hospital, police said.

Later Friday, two men were wounded in a shooting about 8 p.m. in the 4600 block of Harrison Street, Hamady said.