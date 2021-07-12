Gun violence kills 2, leaves 9 wounded in less than a week, police say

GARY — Two people were killed and nine were wounded in 10 separate shootings from Wednesday to Sunday, police said.
The uptick in gun violence came after a July Fourth holiday weekend during which one man was killed and four were wounded in four separate shootings, police said.
However, the number of homicides and shootings as of Monday were down from totals at the same time last year, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
The city had recorded 23 homicides so far this year, compared with 29 in 2020, and 88 gunshot victims, compared with 90 at the same time last year, he said.
Last month, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince joined a Chicago-area pastor on the steps of City Hall to call for President Joe Biden to sign an executive order declaring violence a national public health crisis.
The mayor announced a renewed push last week to amend a city ordinance to require all gas stations and any business where a violent crime has occurred within the past 24 months to hire armed security guards from dusk to dawn.
10 shootings since Wednesday
Gary police were dispatched about 6 p.m. Sunday to Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus, where they met with a 23-year-old Chicago man with gunshot wounds to his leg, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.
The man told police he was on foot somewhere on 15th Avenue when he heard four to five shots and realized he'd been shot, she said. He called a friend for a ride to the hospital.
Police were called to the hospital about 3 a.m. Saturday to speak with a 28-year-old Merrillville man, who suffered a gunshot wound to his leg, Westerfield said.
The man told police he was at a gas station near Broadway and 15th Avenue when he heard shots and a friend drove him to the hospital, she said.
About 12:10 p.m. Saturday, a 27-year-old Gary man was wounded in a shooting in the 4900 block of West Seventh Avenue, Hamady previously told The Times.
Gary police were called about 1 a.m. Friday to Methodist Hospital Southlake Campus in Merrillville, where a 27-year-old Gary man was being treated for a graze wound to his head, Westerfield said.
The man told police he was driving south in the 5000 block of Broadway when he passed another vehicle, heard shots, felt pain to his head and realized he was bleeding. He drove himself to the hospital, police said.
Later Friday, two men were wounded in a shooting about 8 p.m. in the 4600 block of Harrison Street, Hamady said.
One of the men was found at the scene, and the other man arrived a short time later at Methodist Northlake for treatment, Hamady said.
On Thursday, police were dispatched about 10:15 p.m. to the area of 35th Avenue and Broadway for a report of shots fired.
Officers found a 36-year-old Gary man with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle near Broadway and Interstate 80/94, Westerfield said. The man was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
Police determined he may have been shot in the 4700 block of Jefferson Street, Westerfield said.
Officers already were stationed at Methodist Northlake to await the arrival of a shooting victim when a tan Buick pulled in and a passenger began screaming, she said.
Police approached the Buick and saw the driver, a 19-year-old Gary woman, had been shot multiple times.
The woman told officers she had been driving west in the 100 block of West Fourth Avenue when someone in a truck passed her and opened fire.
On Wednesday, Donte Denson, 42, of Gary, and Ja Quon Robinson, 22, of Gary, were found shot to death at different locations within less than two hours, police said.
Denson was found about 4 p.m. lying on the ground outside a home near 39th Avenue and Jefferson Street, police said.
Robinson was found in a yard in the 1200 block of East 35th Court after officers responded to a report of gunshot victim.
About 10 p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to Methodist Northlake to speak with a 20-year-old Gary woman who had been shot and wounded. She did not give information about where she was shot, Westerfield said.
Violence over holiday weekend
During the July Fourth holiday weekend, four people were wounded in three separate shootings, Hamady said.
A Gary woman suffered a gunshot wound July 3 in the 2500 block of West Ninth Avenue, he said.
Also July 3, a 31-year-old man was shot and wounded in the 4100 block of West 20th Place.
DeShawn Seay, 27, of Gary, died after a shooting about 4:45 a.m. July 2 in the 4400 block of Washington Street, police said.
In addition, two people suffered non-life-threatening wounds in a shooting July 2 in the 2200 block of Grant Street, Hamady said.
Anyone with information about any of the recent shootings is asked to call Gary detectives at 219-881-1210 or 219-881-1209.
Anyone with information about homicides is Gary is asked to call the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855.
To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.