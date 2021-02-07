Gun violence left more wounded across much of NWI in 2020

After a 3-year-old boy was shot three times Wednesday, his 15-year-old uncle told police he'd given them a false narrative about his own shooting in 2019, court records show.
The teen initially told police he was shot in the arm and groin Dec. 5, 2019, by someone in a passing vehicle as he walked along Seventh Avenue.
The teen now says his sister's boyfriend, Ryant T. Jones, 25, shot him in a wooded area near their home in the city's Valley area in 2019, and he initially gave a false narrative because he thought Jones shot him by accident, according to court documents.
Jones was charged Thursday with felony counts of neglect, battery and criminal recklessness after the teen told detectives he now thinks Jones intentionally shot him in 2019 because he took issue with Jones' treatment of his nephew, who was just 1 at the time, records show.
Investigations stymied
Like many other urban communities across the nation, Gary saw a spike in the number of people wounded in shootings in 2020.
In many of those cases, victims simply refused to cooperate, gave vague accounts or made statements that didn't match up with physical evidence discovered by police, said Lt. Thomas Pawlak, supervisor of the department's Violent Crimes Division.
Gary police recorded a total of 178 people who suffered a nonfatal gunshot wound in 2020, up nearly 68% from 106 recorded in 2019.
They secured charges in 11 of those cases as of Friday, Pawlak said.
Fourteen cases were closed because of a lack of victim cooperation or the victim's desire not to prosecute, 10 were closed with no charges, and 36 remain open but inactive.
Lake County prosecutors typically won't accept cases if a surviving victim refuses to cooperate, Pawlak said.
When charges aren't filed, the shooter remains free to possibly harm others.
Police in many inner cities, including Gary and Chicago, often find themselves working against a culture in which "snitching" is discouraged, Pawlak said.
There is no witness protection program in Lake County, though the city has helped move witnesses out of the area in rare cases, most of which involve homicides, Pawlak said.
"Who picks up the tab?" he said. "The city? The prosecutor's office? I've seen it happen, but it's a rarity. ... No one's got the money."
Agencies target illegal guns
Gary has for many years recorded the largest number of homicides and nonfatal shootings each year when compared with other Northwest Indiana communities. It's the only city that tracks nonfatal shootings; other departments provided data after a case-by-case review.
By comparison, Hammond police investigated 20 nonfatal shootings in 2020, up from 14 a year before, Lt. Steve Kellogg said.
Michigan City police investigated 24 shootings last year, up from four in 2019, Lt. Kevin Urbanczyk said. Many of the cases remain under investigation, he said.
Portage police investigated three nonfatal shootings in 2020, down one from four in 2019, Sgt. Rob Maynard said.
In Portage, police secured charges in one of the three cases where someone suffered a nonfatal gunshot wound in 2020. The victims in the other two cases were uncooperative, Maynard said.
Michigan City Police Chief Dion Campbell said last month his city isn't immune from a nationwide upsurge in violent crime and use of illegal guns.
In response, he asked Assistant Police Chief Dave Cooney to start an "aggressive and specialized team of highly trained offers to deal with the issues we are facing in the upcoming year," according to a news release.
Michigan City investigated firearm violations in an effort to reduce gun violence in 2020, Campbell said.
The department's officers seized a total of 191 firearms, including 151 handguns, 27 rifles and 13 shotguns last year. Most were seized during criminal investigations, but some were turned over by individuals, he said.
Michigan City arrested 64 adults and juveniles in 2020 on suspicion of firearms-related offenses, he said.
Firearms charges can be filed in state or federal courts, but agencies such as Michigan City, Gary, Hammond and Portage work with federal partners to seek federal charges when possible.
According to the U.S. attorney's office, 208 people were charged with firearms offenses in the Northern District of Indiana between Oct. 1, 2019, and Sept. 30, 2020. That was up from 197 in fiscal year 2019, 204 in 2018, 168 in 2017 and 170 in 2016, U.S. attorney's spokesman Ryan Holmes said.
Pandemic hampers intervention
In Gary, the coronavirus pandemic has hampered the city's violence-intervention initiative Gary for Life, whose officials were prevented from making in-person family visits this year.
Gary for Life also has not held a "call-in" this year, which is a forum in which suspected gang members listen to speakers discuss the effect of gun violence on the community, are offered services to help them change and warned further violence won't be tolerated.
Pawlak said it's difficult to pinpoint exactly why gun violence has increased.
"Tempers just flared up," he said. "Seventy-two more people were shot."
The number of gang-related shootings rose by 11, from 34 in 2019 to 45 in 2020.
However, gang-related shootings accounted for 25% of the total number of shootings in 2020, down from 34% in 2019.
Gary police already had responded to 15 nonfatal shootings as of Friday, compared with 16 at the same time in 2020. The number of homicides was down, with four so far this year compared with eight at the same time last year.