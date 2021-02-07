Gun violence left more wounded across much of NWI in 2020

Gary police recorded a total of 178 people who suffered a nonfatal gunshot wound in 2020, up nearly 68% from 106 recorded in 2019.

They secured charges in 11 of those cases as of Friday, Pawlak said.

Fourteen cases were closed because of a lack of victim cooperation or the victim's desire not to prosecute, 10 were closed with no charges, and 36 remain open but inactive.

Lake County prosecutors typically won't accept cases if a surviving victim refuses to cooperate, Pawlak said.

When charges aren't filed, the shooter remains free to possibly harm others.

Police in many inner cities, including Gary and Chicago, often find themselves working against a culture in which "snitching" is discouraged, Pawlak said.

There is no witness protection program in Lake County, though the city has helped move witnesses out of the area in rare cases, most of which involve homicides, Pawlak said.

"Who picks up the tab?" he said. "The city? The prosecutor's office? I've seen it happen, but it's a rarity. ... No one's got the money."

Agencies target illegal guns