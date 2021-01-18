Gunfire hits multiple cars and buildings in Michigan City, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — Multiple vehicles and buildings were hit by gunfire IN the 2100 block of Goldfinch Lane Sunday night, police said.

The Michigan City Police Department got a report of shots fired at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday. They found multiple bullet holes in cars and buildings, and numerous spent ammunition cartridges on the pavement, police said.

No one was injured in the incident. No one has yet been arrested.

"Officers learned a dark colored passenger vehicle parked near the 1700 block of Goldfinch Lane a short time before the gunshots were heard by witnesses," Michigan City police Lt. Kevin Urbanczyk said in a news release. "Three people were then observed walking away from the general vicinity of where the dark colored passenger vehicle was parked. Witnesses continued to watch as these three people proceeded towards the 1700 block of Goldfinch Lane shortly before the gunshots were heard by witnesses. Gunshots were then heard around the same time these three individuals entered the 1700 block of Goldfinch Lane."

Detectives are conducting an active investigation, looking for video surveillance in the area, and trying to find any suspects.