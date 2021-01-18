 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gunfire hits multiple cars and buildings in Michigan City, police say
alert urgent

Gunfire hits multiple cars and buildings in Michigan City, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Gunfire hits multiple cars and buildings in Michigan City

Michigan City police station.

MICHIGAN CITY — Multiple vehicles and buildings were hit by gunfire IN the 2100 block of Goldfinch Lane Sunday night, police said.

The Michigan City Police Department got a report of shots fired at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday. They found multiple bullet holes in cars and buildings, and numerous spent ammunition cartridges on the pavement, police said.

No one was injured in the incident. No one has yet been arrested.

"Officers learned a dark colored passenger vehicle parked near the 1700 block of Goldfinch Lane a short time before the gunshots were heard by witnesses," Michigan City police Lt. Kevin Urbanczyk said in a news release. "Three people were then observed walking away from the general vicinity of where the dark colored passenger vehicle was parked. Witnesses continued to watch as these three people proceeded towards the 1700 block of Goldfinch Lane shortly before the gunshots were heard by witnesses. Gunshots were then heard around the same time these three individuals entered the 1700 block of Goldfinch Lane."

Detectives are conducting an active investigation, looking for video surveillance in the area, and trying to find any suspects.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Detective Corporal Marty Corley at 219-874-3221, Ext. 1073. People also can leave the Michigan City Police Department tips via Facebook Messenger, by calling the crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or by calling the WeTip Hotline for General Crime at 800-78-CRIME.

Tips made to the WeTip hotline potentially can result in awards if the information leads to arrests and convictions.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Porter County bids COVID-safe farewell to longtime Judge Roger Bradford

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts