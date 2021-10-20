 Skip to main content
Gunfire in Sauk Village neighborhood under investigation, witnesses sought, police say
Gunfire in Sauk Village neighborhood under investigation, witnesses sought, police say

SAUK VILLAGE — Authorities are investigating after shots rang out in a Sauk Village neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded at 3:11 p.m. to a reported shots fired in the 21700 block of Jeffrey Avenue, according to a release from Sauk Village officials.

Officers found evidence from a shooting but no gunshot victims were located.

Police said they are currently seeking more witnesses and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sauk Village Police Department’s Crime Tip Line at 708-475-3679.

Report: Returning Syrian refugees at risk of abuse from government

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz

