Gunfire near Porter County grocery store results in arrest

CHESTERTON — The sound of gunfire in the area of the local Jewel-Osco store resulted in the arrest of a LaPorte man on a driving violation and set off an investigation about possible hunting violations, police said.
Thomas Smith, 47, was taken into custody Sunday morning on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction within 10 years, Chesterton police said.
Police said they were called to the area of 752 Indian Boundary Road shortly after 7 a.m. in response to the sound of gunshots. Upon hearing a single shot, the officer saw Smith emerge from the wooded and marshy area north of the store.
After loading his truck with multiple guns, a dog and four dead geese, police stopped him in response to an outstanding warrant on the driving violation. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources was contacted and began an investigation into potential hunting violations, police said.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
