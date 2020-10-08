Gunman assaulted victim, attempted to take jewelry, police say

GARY — A police response Wednesday night to Gary/Chicago International Airport was related to a reported robbery that occurred earlier in a different part of the city, officials said.
Officers were dispatched about 5:10 p.m. and met with a 31-year-old Hammond man, who told them he was robbed about an hour earlier in the 2500 block of Broadway, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.
The man told police another person assaulted him and tried to steal his jewelry while armed with a handgun, Westerfield said.
Anyone with more information is asked to call Sgt. Gregory Wolf at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call the department's crime tip line at 866-CRIME-GP.
