Gunman fires at Porter County home knowing child inside; one in custody, police say

When Metcalf arrived in a vehicle with others, the woman's brother said he asked them to leave and they complied, police said. When the vehicle returned with its lights off, it was chased away, police said.

Police said they interviewed Metcalf on Wednesday and he acknowledged the dispute over the child and said when they arrived at the South Haven home, the woman's brother pointed a gun at them and then gave chase in a vehicle.

Metcalf said the vehicle he was in ended up in a cornfield and the occupants of the other vehicle yelled, "we are going to get you (racial slur)," court documents state.

Metcalf said another man with him decided to go back to the house and shoot those who chased them, police said. Metcalf and others headed back on foot and planned to wait until the two men from the other vehicle were clear of the house because of the child inside, but grew impatient and shot multiple times.

He said the drive back to Gary was mostly quiet because the group thought they had killed someone, police said.

Police said they recovered a bullet fragment from the frame of the vehicle of the alleged victims and found three .45-caliber cartridges in a nearby grassy area.