Gunman in Portage murder given 50 years; two co-defendants await sentencing

VALPARAISO — Paula Biller looked down from the witness stand at 18-year-old Shaun Thompson Thursday morning after describing the pain he had brought to her family by shooting and killing Biller's younger sister on Nov. 19, 2019.

"She did not deserve what you did to her," Biller said.

Thompson would later stand and apologize before being sentenced to 50 years behind bars with the requirement of serving 75% of the term.

"There's not one day I don't think about this whole situation," Thompson said while choking up.

The sentence, which includes five years of probation, was struck as part of an agreement for the Gary youth to plead guilty in March to the charge of murder in the perpetration of a robbery.

After hearing both prosecutors and the defense speak in favor of the proposed agreement rather than risk going to trial and having an appellate court possibly reduce the sentence, Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer approved the plea and agreed-to sentence.

"There's no way to make any of this better for you guys," DeBoer said.

The judge said if she could bring the deceased, 27-year-old Adriana Saucedo, back, she would, as supporters of Thompson nodded their heads in agreement.