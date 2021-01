Gunman robs Wendy's; police release description

MICHIGAN CITY — Police said they are searching for a man accused of displaying a gun before making off with an undetermined amount of money Wednesday morning from the Wendy's fast food restaurant at 3715 Franklin St.

Police said they were contacted shortly before 6 a.m. and informed a man entered the restaurant and confronted the manager and another employee.

The man displayed a firearm, demanded money and fled the store, police said. Neither employee was harmed and the gun was not fired.

The suspect is described as a black male, wearing dark colored clothing, between the ages of 30 and 50, approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and having a thin build, police said.

Police said they are waiting on surveillance video from the restaurant.

