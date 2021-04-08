UPDATE: Gunshot victim dies after suspect shoots her, then himself, Hammond police say

HAMMOND — A female gunshot victim died after a gunman shot her early Thursday, then went to another address and shot himself, leaving him in critical condition, police said.

Officers found the male wounded about 8:03 a.m. somewhere on 169th Street after he had shot himself, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

The female was shot about 7:04 a.m., though it wasn't immediately clear where. Her identity has not yet been released.

Neither person's age were immediately known.

Kellogg said the people knew each other and the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

More information will be released as it becomes available, Kellogg said.

This is a developing story. Check nwi.com for updates throughout the day.

