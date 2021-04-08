 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Gunshot victim dies after suspect shoots her, then himself, Hammond police say
breaking urgent

UPDATE: Gunshot victim dies after suspect shoots her, then himself, Hammond police say

police crime stock file art generic
File

See a day in the life of Michigan City Police Officer Brian Wright in the latest Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops installment.

HAMMOND — A female gunshot victim died after a gunman shot her early Thursday, then went to another address and shot himself, leaving him in critical condition, police said.

Officers found the male wounded about 8:03 a.m. somewhere on 169th Street after he had shot himself, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

The female was shot about 7:04 a.m., though it wasn't immediately clear where. Her identity has not yet been released.

Neither person's age were immediately known.

Kellogg said the people knew each other and the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

More information will be released as it becomes available, Kellogg said.

This is a developing story. Check nwi.com for updates throughout the day.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID halts Huntington's addiction crisis progress

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts