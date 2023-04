CHICAGO — Two recent crackdowns aimed at curbing violence on the Dan Ryan Expressway resulted in the discovery of a vehicle sought in a homicide, a stolen vehicle, significant amounts of marijuana and cocaine, and handguns, Illinois State Police said.

On March 24, 40 troopers hit the expressway as part of operation "Light Up the Night" and made a total of 151 traffic stops resulting in 43 citations, 117 written warnings and three arrests on allegations of driving under the influence, ISP said.

A vehicle wanted in a homicide in Riverdale was located, resulting in a vehicle and foot pursuit, and arrest, police said.

"A handgun and extended magazine were recovered during the arrest," according to ISP.

State police sent out 21 troopers March 26 as part of "Operation Tracker," resulting in 42 traffic stops, 14 citations, 34 written warnings and four criminal arrests, police said.

A trooper initiated a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle and the driver was charged with criminal trespass to a motor vehicle and an unrelated warrant, police said. Another traffic stop resulted in the seizure of more than 270 grams of cannabis and more than 10 grams of cocaine.

"These details carry a strong message that ISP is out there and will not tolerate crime on the expressways," Troop 3 Captain David Keltner said.

"We will continue to use all our resources to combat violent crime, including automated license plate readers, air operations, forensic services, investigators, and information sharing," he said. "ISP will remain vigilant to curbing crime on the interstates."

Due to the success of the operations, ISP said it plans to conduct details monthly.

