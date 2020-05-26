Guns, drugs seized from 2 traffic stops, police say

Guns and drugs were seized from cars in two different traffic stops during the Memorial Day weekend, plice said.
A state trooper stopped a 2016 Kia traveling at 97 mph on the Indiana Toll Road at about 2:30 a.m. Monday. The driver, who was traveling with his 7-year-old child, failed field sobriety tests, refused a portable breath test and was taken for a blood draw at St. Margaret Hospital in Hammond, according to Indiana State Police.
Jason L. Rogers, 40, from Robbins, Illinois, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated with a passenger under the age of 18, carrying a handgun without a license, endangering while intoxicated, and reckless driving while intoxicated.
Police took a loaded Sig Sauer .45 caliber handgun found in the car and released the vehicle and child to the child's mother, ISP said.
Then at 7:30 p.m. Monday, another trooper stopped a white Buick on Fifth Avenue in Gary for several traffic violations. The driver's license was suspended and a K-9 unit was brought in to conduct a drug search, ISP said.
Police found a large amount of a controlled substance and a loaded Glock .40 caliber handgun.
Daranta R. Heath, 25, from East Chicago, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a handgun without a license, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana over 30 grams, and possession of paraphernalia.
Indiana State Police confiscated the gun and transported Heath to the Lake County Jail.
