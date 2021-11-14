Guns found in court 'crypt' serve as window to 'Madonna murder' case

"It was Columbus Day, so court was closed," McDermott said. "I thought it would be a good day to come in and just kind of go through the boxes, because we've been looking to clean some out."

As the judge sifted through papers, she discovered two firearms at the bottom of a box.

The handguns — a .45-caliber Colt Model 1911 pistol and a Harrington & Richardson revolver — still had tags attached bearing the Madonna murder case number and the date they were entered into evidence.

The only other item in the box linked to the case was a transcript of a hearing, McDermott said.

The judge wasn't sure how the two guns ended up in the Circuit Court's closet.

When the case began, the Lake County Government Complex hadn't been built yet.

Monserrate was tried twice — in November 1967 and again in January 1972 — at the old Lake County Courthouse on the Crown Point square in what was then known as Lake Criminal Court.

By the time Monserrate was released from prison in 1983, Lake Criminal Court had been redesignated as Lake Superior Court Criminal Division and the courts had moved to the government complex, which opened in 1974 at 93rd Avenue and Main Street in Crown Point.