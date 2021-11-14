Guns found in court 'crypt' serve as window to 'Madonna murder' case

Shortly after sunrise March 29, 1967, East Chicago police made a harrowing discovery.
A 19-year-old woman was found kneeling in an alley behind a church, dead from gunshot wounds to her chest and head.
In a confession, a 16-year-old East Chicago boy told police he helped carry out the execution-style killing of Sharon D. Potts, a hospital aide who lived in Gary, because she had threatened to report she'd been raped at a party in East Chicago the night before.
The boy, Luis Montes, said 23-year-old Luciano Monserrate shot Potts in the chest with a .38-caliber pistol in an alley in the 3500 block of Elm Street, behind the old Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in East Chicago's Harbor section.
Montes admitted he fired a second shot into Potts' head with a .45-caliber gun, which belonged to a third co-defendant, Geraldo Torres Resto.
Resto later testified against Montes and Monserrate. He was never prosecuted, and charges against him eventually were dropped.
The "Madonna murder," as it came to be known, shocked the Region.
'Lost to time'
More than 54 years later, many of the attorneys involved have died, and the case's digital footprint is limited.
"It's been sort of lost to time," said Lake Circuit Judge Marissa McDermott, who recently found a reminder of the case locked away in a storage closet her court staff calls "the crypt."
"It was Columbus Day, so court was closed," McDermott said. "I thought it would be a good day to come in and just kind of go through the boxes, because we've been looking to clean some out."
As the judge sifted through papers, she discovered two firearms at the bottom of a box.
The handguns — a .45-caliber Colt Model 1911 pistol and a Harrington & Richardson revolver — still had tags attached bearing the Madonna murder case number and the date they were entered into evidence.
The only other item in the box linked to the case was a transcript of a hearing, McDermott said.
The judge wasn't sure how the two guns ended up in the Circuit Court's closet.
When the case began, the Lake County Government Complex hadn't been built yet.
Monserrate was tried twice — in November 1967 and again in January 1972 — at the old Lake County Courthouse on the Crown Point square in what was then known as Lake Criminal Court.
By the time Monserrate was released from prison in 1983, Lake Criminal Court had been redesignated as Lake Superior Court Criminal Division and the courts had moved to the government complex, which opened in 1974 at 93rd Avenue and Main Street in Crown Point.
"It's interesting how something could sit in a box for 50 years and then kind of bring a light," she said. "It was so important and in the public eye at the time."
A lasting legal impact
The case made a lasting impact on case law in Indiana, McDermott said.
It involved multiple Indiana Supreme Court decisions and a legal fight over whether Monserrate was entitled to credit for four years and 312 days he spent in jail, from the time of his arrest to his second conviction in February 1972.
"The fact that he even had to fight for that credit time is interesting, because now that is just taken as a given," McDermott said.
Attorney L. Felipe Sanchez, who went to Washington High School with Montes, said he still remembers when Potts was killed.
"A lot of people were shocked that Luis was involved in that," Sanchez said.
Montes was a slender, unassuming kid who wasn't known for making trouble, he said.
In November 1967, a jury found Monserrate guilty of first-degree murder and convicted Montes of voluntary manslaughter. Resto testified against them for the state.
Montes was sentenced to two to 21 years in the Indiana Reformatory.
Monserrate was sentenced to die in the electric chair, but the Indiana Supreme Court in July 1971 reversed the conviction and remanded the case against Monserrate for a new trial.
The high court found the trial court violated principles for selecting jurors, because a number of prospective jurors were dismissed for cause for having anti-death penalty views.
The Supreme Court also found error in the trial judge's decision to allow Montes' confession implicating Monserrate to be read into the record, despite Montes' decision not to testify on his own behalf during the joint trial.
In the statement, Montes said he drove with Monserrate and Potts to the alley behind the church and Potts took Monserrate's gun and jumped out of the car, court records show. Montes told police Monserrate got out of the car and took the gun from Potts, who made a remark that she wanted to kill herself.
According to Montes, Monserrate told Potts to get back in the car, but she refused and said "if we did not kill her she was going to tell everyone that we had raped her." After a short back-and-forth, Monserrate shot Potts.
The judge instructed the jury to consider Montes' statement only as it applied to Montes and not Monserrate, but that was not enough, the Supreme Court found.
'They fought for years'
A second jury convicted Monserrate in January 1972 of first-degree murder. This time, Montes joined Resto in testifying against Monserrate as state's witnesses.
In March 1973, more than a year after Montes testified against Monserrate, he and another inmate killed David Doty, the superintendent of the work-release center where they were being held. They were convicted of second-degree murder in Doty's homicide, and the Indiana Supreme Court affirmed their convictions in August 1975.
The Indiana Supreme Court affirmed Monserrate's conviction from his 1972 trial, but Special Judge Russell Willis later granted Monserrate's petition to post-conviction relief.
In an opinion issued in October 1981, Willis found a Lake County deputy prosecutor failed to disclose to Monserrate's attorney before the 1972 trial that an offer had been made for Montes' testimony.
During a hearing in 1979 on Monserrate's petition, Montes testified Deputy Prosecutor Terrance Smith came to him and said his office would lift its recommendation that Montes not receive parole if he testified at trial.
The state argued there was no "deal" between Smith and Montes, and that Smith had made no promises other than to notify the parole board of Montes' cooperation, records show.
During his first parole board hearing after the trial, Montes was sent to work release. He died in prison in 1980.
The state appealed Willis' decision on Monserrate's petition for post-conviction relief, but the Indiana Supreme Court dismissed it on procedural grounds in January 1983.
Within a week, Monserrate agreed to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter. He was released from prison in February 1983, after serving 16 years.
In June 1984, Monserrate was among 22 people arrested in what was then East Chicago's largest drug raid in history.
He pleaded guilty in February 1988 to felony dealing in heroin and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Indiana Department of Correction records show he was released from prison in 1996 at the age of 52.
As McDermott recently looked over copies of old records she obtained from the Lake County clerk's office, she said would work with Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. on a plan for the guns she found.
"I think it would benefit history to have them made inoperable and to keep them as part of Lake County history," she said. "As far as who would maintain custody of them, I'm not sure."
A review of the records made it clear the legal work done on behalf of Monserrate over the years was "top notch," she said.
"The public defenders appointed in murder cases have to qualify. They're usually extremely qualified attorneys," she said. "They fought for years for his freedom, and Mr. Monserrate ultimately took it away after all those years."