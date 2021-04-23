Guns, key fobs found in stolen car that crashed during pursuit, police say

EAST CHICAGO — Several firearms, key fobs and electronics were found in a stolen Dodge Durango after its driver crashed into another car during an attempt to evade police early Thursday, an official said.

An undetermined number of the car's occupants fled on foot following the crash, though only one was taken into custody, said East Chicago police Lt. Brian Paine.

A pursuit began shortly after 3:52 a.m. Thursday when East Chicago police saw and tried to stop the silver Dodge, which bore Illinois plates, because it was driving in the city's Harbor section without headlights or taillights operating, Paine said.

The driver sped from officers and eventually crashed into a Chevy Equinox near Canal Street and Michigan Avenue. That's when several people bailed from the Dodge.

One occupant was placed under arrest and miscellaneous items, including guns and programmable key fobs for different style vehicles, were inside the Dodge.

An investigation is ongoing and charges against the one occupant are pending, Paine said.

East Chicago police has reached out to other law enforcement agencies about the investigation, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms' National Explosives Task Force, Paine said.