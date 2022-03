Guns, pounds of marijuana found in stolen Porsche after felon leads chase, police say

FAIR OAKS — Police found an AR-15 among multiple handguns and two pounds of marijuana in a felon's car after he led a chase in a Porsche.

The chase was sparked around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday when officers with the Lake County Sheriff’s Highway Interdiction Team attempted to pull over a 2017 Porsche on Interstate 65 near the Jasper County line.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said the Porsche — reported stolen out of Chicago — was seen following another vehicle too closely on the interstate. However, the driver of the stolen vehicle sped up traveling south on I-65, refusing to stop.

The driver then made an illegal U-turn at a high speed to evade officers near the 220 mile marker near Fair Oaks Farms. As the Porsche sped north on I-65, the driver lost control and crashed into a median near Route 10 in Jasper County.

The suspect abandoned the stolen vehicle and attempted to run away from the wreck with Lake County and Jasper County officers in chase.

The suspect was eventually captured near a campground near Route 10.

Police searched the vehicle and found two handguns, an AR-15 rifle and about two pounds of suspected marijuana, Martinez said. The firearms had serial numbers scratched off.

The man who was arrested was discovered to be a felon. He was taken to Lake County Jail and his identity will be released pending multiple criminal charges.

Police said no further information is available at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

Lake County Sheriff's officers, a Gary police officer and a Munster police officer were among those on The Lake County Sheriff's Department’s Highway Interdiction Team. Indiana State Police also assisted in the incident.

"I'm extremely proud of members of our interdiction team as they continue our efforts to stop the flow of illegal guns and car thieves who travel through our area," Martinez said.

