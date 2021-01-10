Gunshot victim airlifted from Dyer in Illinois shooting that wounded 3, police say

FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. — Two gunshot victims ended up at a Dyer hospital following a shooting that wounded three people across the state line.

Cook County sheriff's police were doing an area check at 2:05 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Cottage Grove Avenue in Ford Heights when they saw people running out of a building.

The fleeing individuals were screaming that someone was shooting inside the building, according to a release from the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

Police saw a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound being carried by others to be taken to a nearby hospital.

Inside the building, officers found a 21-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds in her legs. Police gave the woman medical attention as paramedics were on the way. She was then taken to Olympia Fields Hospital.

The wounded 20-year-old man was taken to Franciscan Health hospital in Dyer by friends but he was later airlifted to the University of Chicago Hospital. Police then found out that a third victim, a 38-year-old man, was taken by friends to Franciscan Health hospital in Dyer with a gunshot wound in his foot.