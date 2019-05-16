GARY — A 27-year-old man was wounded in a shooting early Thursday in the city's Miller section, police said.
Gary police were dispatched about 12:05 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Forest Court for reports of shots fired and a male running, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
Officers arrived but did not locate a crime scene or a wounded person, he said.
About a half hour later, police were dispatched to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus after the 27-year-old arrived there with a gunshot wound to the body.
The man claimed he was shot while walking in the area of Third Avenue and Lake Street, police said. He told police a friend gave him a ride to the hospital.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
Police found no evidence of a crime scene at Third and Lake, Hamady said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Cpl. Silas Simpson at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
Aldaberto Clemente Morales
Alexander Eric Zuniga
Amber Rochelle Foy
Anibal Arreguin
Antonio L. Magallanes
April Lynn Carter
Brian Joseph McGraw
Cierra Myree Kelly
Cornell Kemond Brisco
Daniel Campos Jr.
Daniel Keith Dittrich
Daniel Michael Knaver
David L. Wilson
David Michael Baker
Demond Carothers
Elisanto Vincent Ramos
Eric James Cox
Eric Lamont Lewis
Garrett Robert Leep
George Tabion Neely
Israel Flores
Jaelyn Albert Hill
Jamie Shawun Franklin
Jerome Avery Gadson
Jesse Juan Ortega
Jessica Joanna Howard
Jillian Joy Sencaj
John Wyatt Jellema
Jonathan Demarco Conway
Jordan Oneil Ivy
Jose Mario Pimentel-Alcantar
Joseph Alonso Pleasure
Joseph Ray Anguiano
Jovan Quartez Hopkins
Juan Ferr'ell Lardydell Sr.
Justin Andrew Keelen
Justin Clarke Mender
Kempat Sangern
Kerry Joseph Shaw
Krystle Marie Palo
Leighton Edward Wiser
Loretta Shay Bell
Lyndell Joyner
Mariah Dawn Sluder
Mario Montez Trotter
Mathew Thomas Fladeland
Maxwell Thomas Crnkovich
Melissa Ruth Saylor
Nashee Laurice Burns
Paul Anthony Round
Pierre Jospeh Halverson
Quiana Lashawn Johnson
Rachel Jane Botts
Rafael Sylvester Smith
Robert Edward Thomas
Robert G. Amparan
Robert Lee Davis
Roland David Ciezobka
Ronald Eugene Haager Jr.
Ronald Williams
Roy Mitchell Walker
Sandra Lorene Berg
Stefany Boceski
Terrance Fernancio Pendleton
Willie Lee Raines