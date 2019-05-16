{{featured_button_text}}
GARY — A 27-year-old man was wounded in a shooting early Thursday in the city's Miller section, police said.

Gary police were dispatched about 12:05 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Forest Court for reports of shots fired and a male running, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Officers arrived but did not locate a crime scene or a wounded person, he said.

About a half hour later, police were dispatched to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus after the 27-year-old arrived there with a gunshot wound to the body.

The man claimed he was shot while walking in the area of Third Avenue and Lake Street, police said. He told police a friend gave him a ride to the hospital.

Police found no evidence of a crime scene at Third and Lake, Hamady said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Cpl. Silas Simpson at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

