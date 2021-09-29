 Skip to main content
Gunshot victim dies after airlift from Dyer hospital; police seek shooter
A  man was airlifted after he was struck by gunfire.

SAUK VILLAGE — A shooting victim died after being airlifted to Chicago from a Dyer hospital, police said.  

At 3:19 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a gunshot victim reported in the 22400 block of Strassburg Avenue, according to the Sauk Village Police Department.

A 19-year-old Sauk Village man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and he was rushed to Franciscan Health Dyer by Bright Star Ambulance Service. From there, he was airlifted to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

His identity has not yet been released. 

However, shortly after he arrived at the Chicago hospital, he died from his injuries. According to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, he suffered a gunshot wound in his head. 

The suspect fled the scene and police are searching for those responsible.

Members of the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is assisting Sauk Village detectives in investigating the fatal shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sauk Village Police Department’s Crime Tip Line at 708-475-3679.

