Gunshot victim found unresponsive near Region intersection, police say
Gary police responded to a second gunshot victim Wednesday evening. 

 Anna Ortiz, file, The Times

GARY — A male was found lying outside near an intersection, unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. 

Around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday officers and first responders were called to 36th Place and Tennessee Street, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said. 

A male, whose age is unknown, was found lying in the grass unresponsive. Hamady said he was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus with gunshot wounds. 

Join Tristan DeFord, Jami Rieck, and Nancy Zakutanksky on a shift working for Superior Ambulance in Merrillville.

The man was the second to be injured by gunfire Wednesday in Gary. The first gunshot victim was found at 4 p.m. inside a home at Jackson Street and 39th Avenue. A 42-year-old man identified as Donte Denson was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police said the investigation is ongoing and further information was not immediately available. 

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

