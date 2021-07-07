Gunshot victim found unresponsive near Region intersection, police say

GARY — A male was found lying outside near an intersection, unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday officers and first responders were called to 36th Place and Tennessee Street, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

A male, whose age is unknown, was found lying in the grass unresponsive. Hamady said he was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus with gunshot wounds.

The man was the second to be injured by gunfire Wednesday in Gary. The first gunshot victim was found at 4 p.m. inside a home at Jackson Street and 39th Avenue. A 42-year-old man identified as Donte Denson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and further information was not immediately available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.