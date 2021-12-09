Gunshot victim identified as 74-year-old former Gary, Calumet Township official

GARY — Friends said they were shocked to learn that 74-year-old Mary Felton — a former official in Gary and Calumet Township, and former Gary Library Board member — was found shot to death late Wednesday afternoon behind the wheel of a car near Eighth Avenue and Lincoln Street.

"I really feel sorry for her son and the family," said Chuck Hughes, president and CEO of the Gary Chamber of Commerce.

Felton was a well-known figure in the area, he said.

As an accountant, Felton worked in the Gary controller's office under the administrations of former mayors Thomas Barnes and Scott King, said former city attorney Macarthur Drake.

She was the former director of grants and chief accountant for the city of Gary, former finance administrator at the Calumet Township trustee's office, former budget analyst at the Gary Housing Authority, and worked at Felton & Associates, Inc., according to her Facebook page.

"She was a good friend," said Drake, who once shared Broadway office space with Felton. "It was just shocking to hear that news."