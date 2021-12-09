Gunshot victim identified as 74-year-old former Gary, Calumet Township official

GARY — Friends said they were shocked to learn that 74-year-old Mary Felton — a former official in Gary and Calumet Township, and former Gary Library Board member — was found shot to death late Wednesday afternoon behind the wheel of a car near Eighth Avenue and Lincoln Street.
"I really feel sorry for her son and the family," said Chuck Hughes, president and CEO of the Gary Chamber of Commerce.
Felton was a well-known figure in the area, he said.
As an accountant, Felton worked in the Gary controller's office under the administrations of former mayors Thomas Barnes and Scott King, said former city attorney Macarthur Drake.
She was the former director of grants and chief accountant for the city of Gary, former finance administrator at the Calumet Township trustee's office, former budget analyst at the Gary Housing Authority, and worked at Felton & Associates, Inc., according to her Facebook page.
"She was a good friend," said Drake, who once shared Broadway office space with Felton. "It was just shocking to hear that news."
Gary Mayor Jerome A. Prince said in a statement, "On behalf of my family and the people of Gary, I extend our condolences and prayers for peace and comfort to the family and friends of the late Mary Felton. Ms. Felton was a dedicated public servant in our city.
"This is a very difficult time for everyone who knew and loved Ms. Felton, but I promise our Gary Police Department and law enforcement partners will not rest until we know justice has been served on whoever is responsible for this tragedy."
King described Felton as "just a terrific person."
He said she was good at her job and politically active in the community.
"Just a nice person — thought the world of her," King said.
Felton's unresponsive body was found shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday in the vehicle, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady has said.
Officers had been called to the location for a report of a suspicious vehicle, he said.
She was not publicly identified as the shooting victim until Thursday morning. In making that announcement, the Lake County coroner's office said Felton suffered a gunshot wound and ruled the death a homicide.
Felton was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner said.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call detectives with the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, individuals can call 866-CRIME-GP.
Times Staff Writer Anna Ortiz contributed to this story.