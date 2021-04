Gunshot victim wounded at Region intersection, police say

GARY — Police are investigating after a man claimed he was shot while outside at a Gary intersection.

At 6:08 p.m. police responded to Methodist Hospitals Northlake campus for a gunshot victim who had walked into the hospital, said Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady.

Officers met with a 25-year-old Indianapolis man who had suffered a gunshot wound in his left thigh. The victim told police he was outside at 35th Avenue and Maryland Street when he heard the sound of gunfire.

He said he then realized he had been shot in the leg. He then had a woman he knew drive him to the hospital. Police investigated and no evidence at the crime scene was found.

The victim did not give a description of the shooter to officers and the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information on the incident, Hamady said to contact Gary Police Department Cpl. John Suttles at 219 881-1210.

