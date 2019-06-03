{{featured_button_text}}
GARY — A 26-year-old man was allegedly shot on the 600 block of Rutledge Street Monday afternoon.

Police received a report of about seven shots fired in the area about 1:35 p.m., Cmdr. Jack Hamady said. Almost 10 minutes later, officers had an additional report of a gunshot victim injured in that area who took himself to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary.

Bullet casings were found near a black Cadillac at Rutledge Street and West Sixth Avenue, Hamady said. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

