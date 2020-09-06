Gunshots rang out after fight near Crown Point square, police say

×
CROWN POINT — Police responded to the north side of the downtown square early Sunday after gunshots were fired, Police Chief Pete Land said.
Crown Point police were not aware of anyone wounded by the gunfire, which was reported about 3:15 a.m., Land said.
Officers spoke with witnesses, who said several people had been fighting before shots were fired. It was unclear if the people fighting were responsible for the gunshots, he said.
The people who were fighting left the area before police arrived. Police collected one spent shell casing, Land said.
Officers notified local hospitals, in case someone arrived with a gunshot wound. As of Sunday evening, police had not been notified of any possible victims, Land said.
Anyone with information about the gunfire is asked to contact Detective Ryan Patrick at 219-663-2131, ext. 129, or rpatrick@crownpoint.in.gov.
