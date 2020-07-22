Gunshots send bullet through St. Catherine Hospital window, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EAST CHICAGO — Police say they were called out late Monday night for a report of a fresh bullet hole in a third-story window of St. Catherine Hospital.

East Chicago Police Deputy Chief Jose Rivera said the hospital called police after discovering a window was damaged from an apparent bullet. Detectives were able to recover some possible bullet fragments, he said.

Police were called out sometime between 11 p.m. Monday and midnight Tuesday, Rivera said.

At about the same time, the city's ShotSpotter technology alerted them to gunshots about five blocks away — in the 3800 block of Elm Street, he said.

Based on ShotSpotter technology, Rivera said police believe the bullet, perhaps shot up into the air as celebratory gunfire, traveled the five blocks and struck the hospital window.

No one was injured, nor does the hospital appear to be the intended target, he said.

