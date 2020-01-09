Strong, gusty winds, coupled with the chance for sleet and rain on Friday and Saturday, are in the forecast for the Region this week.
The weather may worsen conditions along the lakeshore, bringing tall, dangerous waves to Lake Michigan. The conditions will be worsened by recent shore erosion, according to the National Weather Service.
Peak wind gusts of around 40 mph will be possible, with the strongest winds expected this afternoon through 4 p.m.
Lake and Porter counties will be under a flood watch from late Friday through Saturday night. LaPorte County will be under a separate flood watch through Saturday night.
Weather forecasters have warned residents to secure loose outdoor objects. High profile vehicles and motorists along east to west roads should be prepared for difficult driving conditions.
In LaPorte County, widespread moderate to heavy rainfall is expected to develop Friday evening and continue into Saturday evening.
Rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are likely across the watch area with locally higher amounts possible.
Flooding of low lying areas and along small creeks and streams is most likely. In addition, significant river flooding is likely to develop this weekend and extend into much of next week.
"Minor urban flooding is possible, especially where storm drains are obstructed," the weather service said.
Later this week, in Lake and Porter counties, there is an increasing potential for sleet and freezing rain to impact the area Saturday night and possibly through Sunday morning, according to the forecast.
Accumulating snow and sleet is also possible for the area on Saturday.
"However, there is still a good deal of uncertainty with the track and strength of the storm system, which will ultimately influence snow and ice accumulations and what areas are affected," the NWS said.
Strong north to northeasterly winds are expected to develop Friday night, "which will build waves, potentially bringing a significant risk for lakeshore flooding late Friday night through Saturday night," the NWS said.
Areal flooding and minor to moderate river flooding is possible. People living in flood prone locations should closely monitor the forecast this week, according to the NWS.