Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana makes progress on several homes for Region families

MERRILLVILLE — Despite roadblocks from the pandemic, a local organization is working on several homes for Region families in need at locations in Lake Station, Merrillville, Lowell and Gary.
By year's end, Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana plans to have seven homes completed, said Wende Burbridge, director of development for the organization.
Most recently, Suncrest Christian Church partnered with Habitat for Humanity to build walls for a new home being built for a family in Merrillville.
A group of 50 volunteers from the church built all 32 interior and exterior walls and provided donations for materials. The group recently gathered to build the walls in the Suncrest Church parking lot in St. John, which will eventually be shipped to the site.
Jared Mehrle, missions pastor for Suncrest Christian Church said partnering with Habitat for Humanity has given the church an opportunity to "transform lives in ways we could not on our own."
“We are so grateful for our partnership with Suncrest Christian Church to stabilize yet another family in the Region," said Dawn Michaels, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana. "Decent, affordable housing is critical to the welfare of each and every family.”
The home is in its beginning stages and once it is complete, Leslie Corona and her family will move in to begin their next chapter.
“I am enjoying every minute of putting in my 300 sweat equity hours to build my home. I’m so proud to be a part of this process and I’ve already learned so much about what it takes to build a home and how to care for it," Corona said. "The volunteers are wonderful people, I know I’ll never forget them.”
Burburdge said that volunteers and donors are always needed to further projects that help local families. Currently the organization is working on two homes in Lake Station, one home in Lowell, broke ground for the home in Merrillville and just closed on a house in Gary, she said. On average, she said they provide six to seven homes to families in Northwest Indiana.
To learn more about how to apply to be a partner with Habitat for Humanity or how to volunteer and donate, individuals should visit www.NWIHabitat.org.