Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana makes progress on several homes for Region families

MERRILLVILLE — Despite roadblocks from the pandemic, a local organization is working on several homes for Region families in need at locations in Lake Station, Merrillville, Lowell and Gary.

By year's end, Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana plans to have seven homes completed, said Wende Burbridge, director of development for the organization.

Most recently, Suncrest Christian Church partnered with Habitat for Humanity to build walls for a new home being built for a family in Merrillville.

A group of 50 volunteers from the church built all 32 interior and exterior walls and provided donations for materials. The group recently gathered to build the walls in the Suncrest Church parking lot in St. John, which will eventually be shipped to the site.

Jared Mehrle, missions pastor for Suncrest Christian Church said partnering with Habitat for Humanity has given the church an opportunity to "transform lives in ways we could not on our own."

“We are so grateful for our partnership with Suncrest Christian Church to stabilize yet another family in the Region," said Dawn Michaels, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana. "Decent, affordable housing is critical to the welfare of each and every family.”