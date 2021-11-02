Halloween duo arrested on nudity, drunkenness counts

PORTAGE — A report of an intoxicated clown out on Halloween night with another man touching a child and exposing himself while urinating landed the two behind bars, Portage police said.

James Anderson, 41, with Crown Point and Valparaiso addresses, was arrested on charges of public nudity and public intoxication, according to the police report.

Jason Lach, 43, of Portage, who was dressed as a clown and carrying both a beer and handgun, also was arrested and faces a charge of public intoxication, police said.

A witness told police he was out with his wife and 4-year-old daughter in the area of Boulder Avenue and Evelyn Street after 7:30 p.m. Sunday when he was approached from behind by two men, later identified as Anderson and Lach.

The man said Anderson tapped him on his shoulder and then reached down and stroked his daughter's hair several times, police said. The man said he pushed Anderson's hand away, told him to leave and then watched as Anderson exposed himself while urinating in the street with his daughter and other children and adults in the area trick-or-treating.