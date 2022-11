Halloween police pursuit lands driver behind bars, Region police say

MERRILLVILLE — A Gary man was taken into custody after allegedly leading Merrillville police on a pursuit Halloween night that ended in Schererville.

Police said they saw a dark blue Chevrolet Malibu committing a couple traffic violations around 9:43 p.m. Monday while travelling in the area of Whitcomb Street and 78th Place.

When police tried to stop the vehicle, it fled through neighboring jurisdictions until being stopped in the area of Main Street and Pine Street in Schererville.

The driver had to be removed from the vehicle and was identified as Nathan D. Cox, of Gary, police said.

Cox was found to have a warrant for his arrest on charges of possessing methamphetamine and marijuana, according to police.

He was taken for a medical evaluation and additional charges are pending, police said.