Hammond Baptist leader raped girl more than 4 decades ago, lawsuit alleges

CHICAGO — A former Hammond resident claims in a federal lawsuit she was repeatedly raped as a young student more than four decades ago by the son of the then-president of the First Baptist Church of Hammond and Hyles-Anderson College.
Nanette Miles, who agreed to be named publicly for this article, said then-youth director David Hyles, who was son of then-President Jack Hyles, called her into his office in September 1976 when she was 13. She alleges in the lawsuit she was given a drink and then blacked out.
She claims she woke up on the office floor while being raped by David Hyles.
Following the alleged attack, she was instructed to leave through the back door so she would not be seen by a secretary, the lawsuit claims. David Hyles said he would want to see her again, according the the lawsuit.
She was raped again by David Hyles in his office a week later, and he continued to rape her weekly "unless he was out of town on church business," the lawsuit alleges. The sexual abuse allegedly continued for five years on church and college property.
"Defendants stole something innocent, sensitive and sacred from every minor they abused," according to the lawsuit filed in the Northern District of Illinois by the Dallas, Texas, law firm of Forester Haynie.
No one was immediately available at the church Thursday afternoon for comment.
Miles' attorney, Ashley Pileika, said in a prepared release, "Nanette is seeking justice against David Hyles for his reprehensible behavior for herself and many others. She is friends with at least two other women who were raped by David Hyles and struggle with severe health complications today. Nanette is courageously stepping forward to be their voice as well."
History of abuse allegations, convictions
The lawsuit is just the latest in a history of civil and criminal accusations of sexual abuse of underage girls by officials at the church, which was founded in 1887.
Joy Ryder, who now runs a support group for sex abuse victims, filed her own federal lawsuit earlier this year claiming David Hyles repeatedly raped her as a teenage girl in the late 1970s.
A Lake County jury convicted A.V. Ballenger, a deacon at the church, almost three decades ago of fondling a 7-year-old girl in the summer of 1991 in her Sunday school class.
Jack Schaap, a son-in-law of the late Jack Hyles, was pastor of the church and a married man with two children when he pleaded guilty in 2012 to transporting a teen female student of the church's high school to Illinois and Michigan for sexual encounters. Schaap also had sex with the underage victim in his church office earlier that year, according to court filings.
The latest case
In the latest class action suit, David Hyles is accused of beginning to pursue Miles when she was a 12-year-old student at the school after her mother was diagnosed with cancer.
"D. Hyles began calling plaintiff into his private office at the Youth Center for counseling," the suit states.
He would make "inappropriate comments about her body, stating he wanted to see her in a swimsuit," the suit alleges.
David Hyles also is accused of touching Miles inappropriately and often trying to isolate her by calling her into his office.
Miles' mother found a letter from David Hyles, written to her 13-year-old daughter "containing sexually explicit and vulgar language about what he wanted to do to plaintiff," the suit states.
When the letter was presented to Jack Hyles, senior pastor at the time, "he tore up the letter, threw it away and told plaintiff's mother that D. Hyles did not write it."
Despite the allegations, David Hyles was promoted to greater positions of influence.
Miles said when she was 14, she had her mother listen in on a phone call as David Hyles asked her to stand by a window naked so he could see her.
David Hyles took at least a dozen pornographic photos of Miles nude and wearing lingerie he bought for her, the suit claims.
When Miles was 14, David Hyles took her to a summer camp in Tennessee where he raped her in a chapel room behind the alter, she alleges.
He also is accused of taking her at the age of 15 to a motel in Illinois and leaving her alone, at which time she attempted to call home but was unable to because of the long distance charge, the suit states.
David Hyles then returned to the room with a briefcase full of pornographic images of Miles and other young girls from the church, and again drugged and raped her, the suit claims.
When Miles attempted to end the sexual abuse at the age of 17 as she prepared to get married, David Hyles allegedly told her she needed to come back and have a baby by him, the lawsuit states.
Miles was married by 18 and then divorced eight years later due to mental disabilities, she said. She began seeing a psychologist at the age of 22, who linked her psychosomatic symptoms to the abuse at the hands of David Hyles, she said.
She claims the abuse led to a life-threatening hospitalization, the inability to maintain employment, a lost home, a divorce, a lack of children, ongoing counseling and mental health issues, a loss of contact with her immediate family and a loss of faith. She was hospitalized for 10 days in 2018 for a suicide attempt, she said.
The suit alleges that other young girls have accused David Hyles of abuse "to no avail."
The lawsuit targets David Hyles, the college and church.
"First Baptist and the college treated rape, sexual abuse and sexual assault as an internal matter and 'dealt' with these serious allegations internally, rather than bringing in outside investigators or bringing the information to law enforcement," the suit says. "In fact, great lengths were taken to prevent law enforcement from learning of the rape, sexual abuse and sexual assault."
No criminal charges have been filed in the case involving Miles.
"Criminal charges can still be pursued," Pileika, Miles' attorney, told The Times in a text Thursday. "And we certainly are willing to assist in any criminal investigation (to) bring them in the future."
The suit accuses the church and school of routinely moving employees, including David Hyles, to other roles in which they continued to have access to children.
"Sexual abuse has been tolerated and ignored by the church and college, and its leadership, for decades," the suit says.
The suit claims the statute of limitations has not expired in this case.
The lawsuit was filed as class action on behalf of the "dozens, if not hundreds" of others alleging sexual abuse from David Hyles or others at the church or college.
"By filing this case as a class action, Nanette and her attorneys hope to give survivors of sexual abuse a voice and legal mechanism to hold leaders at First Baptist and other Independent Fundamental Baptist churches accountable for perpetrating and covering up horrific acts of child sex abuse for decades," according to a press release from her attorneys.
The multi-count suit seeks an undeclared amount of money.
