Hammond Baptist leader raped girl more than 4 decades ago, lawsuit alleges

When Miles was 14, David Hyles took her to a summer camp in Tennessee where he raped her in a chapel room behind the alter, she alleges.

He also is accused of taking her at the age of 15 to a motel in Illinois and leaving her alone, at which time she attempted to call home but was unable to because of the long distance charge, the suit states.

David Hyles then returned to the room with a briefcase full of pornographic images of Miles and other young girls from the church, and again drugged and raped her, the suit claims.

When Miles attempted to end the sexual abuse at the age of 17 as she prepared to get married, David Hyles allegedly told her she needed to come back and have a baby by him, the lawsuit states.

Miles was married by 18 and then divorced eight years later due to mental disabilities, she said. She began seeing a psychologist at the age of 22, who linked her psychosomatic symptoms to the abuse at the hands of David Hyles, she said.

She claims the abuse led to a life-threatening hospitalization, the inability to maintain employment, a lost home, a divorce, a lack of children, ongoing counseling and mental health issues, a loss of contact with her immediate family and a loss of faith. She was hospitalized for 10 days in 2018 for a suicide attempt, she said.