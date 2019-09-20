{{featured_button_text}}
Hammond police detain 2 after stopping stolen car

Workers prepare to a tow a car that was stopped Friday near 165th Street and Calumet Avenue after Hammond's license plate reader system flagged it as stolen. Officers detained two people during the investigation, police said.

 Marc Chase, The Times

HAMMOND — Officers detained two people Friday afternoon after stopping a vehicle reported stolen in Pennsylvania, a Hammond Police Department spokesman said.

Officers still were investigating in the area of 165th Street and Calumet Avenue, Lt. Steven Kellogg said.

The city's Blue Net license plate reader system flagged the vehicle as stolen, he said.

A number of police vehicles and K-9s responded to the scene.

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this developing story.

