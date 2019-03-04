HAMMOND — With City Court winding down by the end of 2019, the city is creating an Ordinance Violations Bureau to handle all non-traffic, low-level ordinance violations.
The Hammond City Council introduced an ordinance at a recent meeting calling on the City Court to stop accepting certain cases by Sept. 30.
With the court's closure, Indiana statute requires the creation of a bureau to handle ordinance violations such as instances of animal abuse and parking violations, City Attorney Kris Kantar said.
All traffic matters will be handled by Lake Superior Court on Russell Street. Unsafe building violations will remain under the jurisdiction of Hammond’s Board of Works.
“The judge wanted there to be a stopping point for accepting of cases, and the clerk wanted something in writing,” Kantar said.
Once created, the Ordinance Violations Bureau will likely be comprised by a three-member board. At the recent meeting, some Hammond City Council members suggested they should have a say in who is appointed to the board and oversees the cases.
City Court was slated to close at the end of last year, but city officials opted to push the date back one year with a looming 30,000 case backlog.
A good portion of those cases —misdemeanor charges, infractions and ordinance violations that date back decades — are being dismissed by City Judge Amy Jorgensen and staff.
In many instances, some cases were never properly removed from the system once disposed, so it’s really been a matter of doing away with cases that exist only on paper, Kantar said.