Two men were charged with attempted murder Friday for shooting a man because of his relationship.

Kyle Veyette, 28, of Hammond, and Jerry Dale Scott, 31, of East Chicago also were charged with aggravated battery and battery by means of a deadly weapon.

Charging documents say Veyette and Scott shot a man Wednesday in the 800 block of 150th Street in Hammond. The man told police “I pulled up in the alley, Jerry Scott and Kilo came up and they shot me,” according to the probable-cause affidavit.

The man walked near the passenger side of the vehicle Scott and Veyette were in, at which point Veyette said “what’s up, (expletive)” and shot him, according to the affidavit.

A nurse reported that the man suffered from a bullet wound in his center chest area and another in his lower back, charges say. The man told police that doctors advised him that he had three fractured ribs and possible liver damage due to being shot.

The man told officers that he knew with 100% certainty that Kilo, or Veyette, shot him. He said he thinks Scott influenced Veyette to shoot him because Scott is mad at the man over his relationship with a woman, charges say.

The man detailed a previous incident in which he and Scott were fighting and Scott allegedly snuck up behind him, started choking him and said he was going to kill him, the affidavit stated.

Scott and Veyette have first court appearances set for May 9 in Judge Gina Jones’s courtroom.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Marlon Manning Richard Stewart Jr. John Tylicki Jazmin Guerrero Kane Jackson Peter Kochopolous Billy Fowler Franklin George Jasmine Escalante Joshua Copollo Rex Engle Roshaud Bell Jamyra Thomas Camden Wall Devonte Phillips Melissa Reyes Brian Sheppard Ernest Murphy III Joshua McCafferty Mark Millsap Jr. Caroline Hamilton Tyrone Holyfield Sr. Dale Crawley Jeffery Vlietstra Adam Valdez Ryan Valleyfield Cody Sucich Jarred Rumph Lamont Murdaugh Nicholas Ramirez Edward Reddick Ronald Kelley Jr. Elizabeth Millan-Rodriguez Leonard Johnson Jr. Andrian Esparza Nicole Fuentes James Grover Jr. Amy Alexanderson Jose Becerra Hernandez Romell Cooper Micah Singleton Samantha Vaughn Michael Nanay Collins Onchagwa Jessica Ottomanelli Roberto Sanchez Samantha Flores Tyrone Leverson Jr. Jaquies Moore Thomas Aiken Martell Flippins