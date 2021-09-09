Hammond firefighters battle early morning house fire

HAMMOND — An unoccupied house undergoing a renovation in the 1600 block of Indianapolis Boulevard caught fire early Thursday morning, according to Danny Misiak, chief inspector at the Hammond Fire Department.

The fire broke out on the upper level of the house and flames made their way out of the roof, but firefighters were able to knock it back in time to save the building.

Firefighters were called out around 5 a.m. and were on scene for about an hour, Misiak said.

No one was injured in the blaze and the cause is under investigation, he said.

