 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hammond firefighters battle early morning house fire
alert urgent

Hammond firefighters battle early morning house fire

Fire stock PHOTO file

An unoccupied house undergoing a renovation in the 1600 block of Indianapolis Boulevard caught fire early Thursday morning, according to Danny Misiak, chief inspector at the Hammond Fire Department.

 File

HAMMOND — An unoccupied house undergoing a renovation in the 1600 block of Indianapolis Boulevard caught fire early Thursday morning, according to Danny Misiak, chief inspector at the Hammond Fire Department.

The fire broke out on the upper level of the house and flames made their way out of the roof, but firefighters were able to knock it back in time to save the building.

Ride along with Officer Jimmy Weller as he patrols the region's border of Lake Michigan as part of the Lake County Sheriff's Marine Unit. Video by Connor Burge. 

Firefighters were called out around 5 a.m. and were on scene for about an hour, Misiak said.

No one was injured in the blaze and the cause is under investigation, he said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Belgrade Zoo shows off its new baby hippo

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts