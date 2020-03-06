Hammond gets 'extremely positive' response from downtown developers, staff says

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A larger section is bounded by Rimbach Street to the south, Sibley Street to the north, Hohman Avenue to the east, and Morton Court to the west. A second, smaller parking lot, bounded by Rimbach to the north and Hohman to the east, was also be included in the proposals.

Tarver said each proposal took many of the recommendations put forth by the nationally recognized urban planner Jeff Speck.

Speck was hired by the city last year to create a downtown blueprint that's more pedestrian-friendly, caters to young, working professionals and other populations such as "empty nesters," and includes a mixed use of retail shops and residential units.

All the development firms have proven track records, with experience on local and regional projects. Some have tackled national projects, too, Tarver said.

As city staff review the proposals, Tarver said they are considering overall project impact; investment amount; timeline and evidence of financing capacity.

Key to the project is how it complements the planned, new train station, too.