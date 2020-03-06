Hammond gets 'extremely positive' response from downtown developers, staff says

HAMMOND — In a few, short weeks, city leaders will be one step closer to bringing the downtown area's first large scale, residential apartment building complex closer to reality.
Africa Tarver, executive director of planning and development, said city staff is now reviewing three project proposals received Feb. 28. A selection should be made in the coming weeks, she said.
"The initial review of proposals has yielded an extremely positive response," Tarver said, noting city officials are "extremely excited" to see residential development in its downtown area.
The new multi-family rental development with retail along Hohman Avenue should bring more than 200 apartments to an underutilized public parking lot in the area.
In January, the city announced it was seeking developers to purchase and transform a key downtown site into a multi-use residential building with 200-plus units and retail and commercial space on the ground floor. The project will complement a planned plaza and the city's downtown revitalization efforts.
Tarver said while she could not disclose estimated project costs due to the pending bids under review, she noted all project proposals have the ability to bring a "substantial impact" to the downtown's resurgence.
The project area is a 3.5-acre site.
A larger section is bounded by Rimbach Street to the south, Sibley Street to the north, Hohman Avenue to the east, and Morton Court to the west. A second, smaller parking lot, bounded by Rimbach to the north and Hohman to the east, was also be included in the proposals.
Tarver said each proposal took many of the recommendations put forth by the nationally recognized urban planner Jeff Speck.
Speck was hired by the city last year to create a downtown blueprint that's more pedestrian-friendly, caters to young, working professionals and other populations such as "empty nesters," and includes a mixed use of retail shops and residential units.
All the development firms have proven track records, with experience on local and regional projects. Some have tackled national projects, too, Tarver said.
As city staff review the proposals, Tarver said they are considering overall project impact; investment amount; timeline and evidence of financing capacity.
Key to the project is how it complements the planned, new train station, too.
According to the city's RFP in January, the city was asking that the smaller building across Rimbach would help frame a planned plaza there and give life to this important corner. Adaptive reuse of adjacent flagship buildings should add hundreds more housing units and rehabilitated retail to downtown while preserving signature examples of its architectural heritage.